Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade For Wide Receiver

Jerry Jones should F them picks and pull off a trade for a star wideout ASAP ... so says Troy Aikman, who tells TMZ Sports he believes his former team could benefit big time from adding another weapon.

Dallas has largely stayed out of big-name acquisitions in both free agency and the trade market over the last few years ... but Aikman says they should seriously consider going after guys like Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore before the trade deadline passes on Tuesday.

As for why ... Aikman made it clear he's not so sure the 'Boys have enough talent around Dak Prescott on offense to go land a Super Bowl title.

"I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB tells us. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."

Aikman points out that the team lost Amari Cooper in the offseason, and seems to be missing him -- or a player of his caliber -- so far through seven games this year.

Troy didn't name names on who he'd advise Dallas to pursue -- but it's obvious, if he were Jerry, he'd make a deal with someone.

"Could they use another weapon? Yeah," he told us. "I think when they lost Amari Cooper this past year, he was a guy that definitely garnered some attention in coverage and it opened a lot of other things up."

"It would help them, for sure."

Aikman also spoke with us about a myriad of other hot-button NFL topics ... including the NFC East, Daniel Jones, and Matt Ryan. He also shared his opinion on Aaron Rodgers' controversial comments earlier this week.