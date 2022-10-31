Lil Wayne Greets Make-A-Wish Kid, Drake At Weezyana Fest

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Wayne showered a Make-A-Wish kid with love during his own Lil Weezyana Fest ... capping off a weekend of generosity for the New Orleans-based bash.

The Young Money CEO found time to connect with Donavon Fitzpatrick .. a child in the Make-A-Wish program during the 6th edition of the festival.

Donavon suffers from hypoplastic left heart syndrome ... a condition that affects blood flow and we're told is a HUGE Lil Wayne fan back home in Texas.

Wayne brought Donovan onstage during a performance of his classic song "Go DJ" ... and they later met him backstage where Wayne surprised Donovan with a ton of sports memorabilia.

Wayne learned Donovan was a diehard fan of the L.A. Lakers and Kansas City Chiefs, so he dropped off plenty of goodies.

Lil Weezyana Fest featured several memorable moments over the weekend, including a surprise appearance from Drake ... who was playfully introduced as a "foreigner" to the NOLA audience.

Lil Wayne brought out Drake last night at his annual LilWeezyana Fest 🐐🦉🔥 #LilWeezyanaFest pic.twitter.com/e4fF53ORYo — Crypto Weezy (@Crypto_Weezyy) October 30, 2022 @Crypto_Weezyy

Rick Ross, Quavo and Takeoff, Cam'ron, Rob49 and several other star performers also graced throughout the evening but that wasn't the extent of Weezy's generosity.

He also surprised his old stomping grounds McMain High School with a long-overdue class reunion after Covid-19 delayed the class of 2000 gathering.