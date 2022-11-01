Deion Sanders Bans JSU Players From Leaving Houston Hotel ... After Takeoff's Death

Deion Sanders is forbidding his Jackson State football players from leaving their Houston hotel rooms this weekend ... giving the demand in a heartfelt speech following Takeoff's tragic death.

The NFL Hall of Famer addressed the Migos rapper being shot and killed in Houston with his players on Tuesday ... pointing out the incident happened in the same city where they will play the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday.

"Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston -- where we're going," Sanders said.

"So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain't happening until I give you further notice."

The 55-year-old explained to his team they may need to make drastic life changes to prevent similar incidents from happening to them.

"You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with," Sanders continued. "You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with. You gon' have to change if you expect change."

"I'm sad because it always seems like it's us, but we wanna say we matter, we wanna say we keep it 100, but it's always us!"

Of course, Sanders and the JSU Tigers went through this type of loss almost a year ago ... when Young Dolph was tragically killed in his own hometown of Memphis.

Play video content 11/17/21 @DeionSanders / Twitter

"I'm just sick and tired of the consistency of people, that are influential to you, are leaving us consistently -- that's our rappers," Sanders said.