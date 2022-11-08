Aaron Carter's Fiancé Moves Her Stuff Out of His Home, Cops Called to Keep Peace

Fiancé Moves Her Stuff Out of His Home ...

Aaron Carter's home is bustling with activity a few days after his sudden death -- his fiancé is moving her stuff out, and deputies are there too.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a woman called L.A. County Sheriff's deputies to the late singer's home Tuesday afternoon, telling cops she wanted deputies to "keep the peace" while she retrieved her belongings.

A couple moving trucks are parked outside Aaron's home in Lancaster, CA ... and his fiancé, Melanie Martin, was pictured opening the front door, wearing a hoodie.

Our sources say police arrived at the property 10 minutes after the call came in, with cops keeping an eye on things while the moving process unfolded.

It's unclear why Melanie felt she needed law enforcement there to keep things calm ... but it appears a couple other folks were helping her pack.

Aaron had a live-in housekeeper, but we don't know if she was there while Melanie was grabbing her stuff. As far as we know, no one else was living there with him.

Law enforcement tells us no crimes were committed at the home, and deputies consider it a civil matter. We're told all the cops have now left Aaron's home.