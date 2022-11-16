Karl-Anthony Towns Sips Expensive Louis XIII Cognac At Surprise Birthday Dinner

Play video content Instagram / @karltowns

Karl-Anthony Towns' birthday dinner wasn't short on booze ... 'cause the NBA star was sippin' on some good stuff throughout the night -- including a cognac that comes with an insane price tag!!

The Timberwolves star was surprised by his family and friends when he arrived at a venue with his longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods on Tuesday -- his 27th birthday.

The place was decorated nicely for the occasion ... from a massive "27" sign to a ton of balloons and sparklers -- and a birthday cake featuring his T-Wolves jersey.

The bash also had hookah, several bottles of lavish Chateau and a high-priced Louis XIII cognac which, according to sites, sells between $4k to $10k!!!

It didn't stop there ... Woods -- who went official with the 3-time All-Star in 2020 -- gifted him a dope bracelet with his name engraved in diamonds.

"Your heart is what I fell in love with and your enthusiasm is what keeps me going," Woods said in a touching post on Instagram.

"I could go on forever but they already know I don’t play about YOU! Happy Birthday to my baby @karltowns ❤️ I love you!"

Looks like KAT had a blast ... and will be able to sober up before Wednesday night's game.