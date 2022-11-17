Therapist Settles Lawsuit With Joshua Primo, San Antonio Spurs

The therapist who claimed Joshua Primo exposed himself to her on multiple occasions has now settled her lawsuit with the former San Antonio Spurs player and the NBA org. ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement Thursday afternoon all parties "agreed to resolve this matter." Details of the settlement were not released.

The lawsuit was initially filed just two weeks ago in Bexar County, Texas -- and in it, Hillary Cauthen accused Primo of wrongdoing nine separate times.

She said he would expose his genitals to her during individual private sessions -- each time growing "progressively more extreme."

Cauthen claimed in her suit that she complained about Primo's behavior to Spurs officials, but said they turned a blind eye to it and refused to punish the 19-year-old because he was an up-and-coming player with big potential.

She sued for unspecified damages.

For Primo's part, his attorney William J. Briggs II, said in a statement shortly after the lawsuit's filing that the basketball player never intentionally exposed himself to Cauthen. He called her allegations "either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy."