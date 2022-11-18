Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested For DUI After Win Over Packers

11/18/2022 6:44 AM PT
todd downing
6:56 AM PT -- According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, officers observed Downing "traveling at a high rate of speed" on Interstate 65 at around 2:30 AM.

The THP says during an ensuing traffic stop, officers observed signs of impairment from Downing. They said they also smelled an odor of booze coming from the coach's vehicle.

Downing was then placed under arrest for DUI, the THP said.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on Friday morning ... just hours after he helped his team beat the Packers on "Thursday Night Football," TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A police spokesperson tells us Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County, TN. on Friday morning ... and booked on charges of DUI and speeding.

Records show the 42-year-old bonded out of jail at around 6:46 AM.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made immediately available.

Just prior to his arrest, Downing put on a great performance in Tennessee's 27-17 win over Green Bay at Lambeau Field. He dialed up several trick plays, and was partly responsible for a big night from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who completed 22 of his 27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans have yet to publicly comment on the arrest.

