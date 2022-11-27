'A Christmas Story' House Owner Curses Out Actor Yano Anaya at Iconic Home

Play video content TMZ.com

"A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya is no longer welcome at the iconic home from the movie ... the homeowner made that more than clear in this video of an expletive-laden tirade.

Yano, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, was taking photos with fans on the Cleveland-area home's front steps on November 15 when all of a sudden ... owner, Brian Jones, comes out of nowhere and starts screaming at him to get off his property and never return.

In the video, obtained by TMZ, Brian and Yano get face-to-face ... with the homeowner accusing the actor of being a scammer, loser and "piece of s**t" and claiming Yano has somehow screwed him over.

As we first reported ... the iconic home from the movie recently hit the market and Yano told us he and other 'Christmas Story' cast members were interested in getting money together to buy the famous property.

Yano's business partner Emmanuel Soba tells us they have no idea why the homeowner was so upset. He claims the actor spoke to Brian on the phone the day before the incident and says they had a great conversation.

They also claim Brian told them he would be willing to sell the home to their group, and they were taken off guard by Brian's outburst. Yano did not want to comment.

Brian has a different story though, telling us, "I apologize for the way I expressed myself; however, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house."

Brian went on to say, "I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house. I am entertaining offers only from qualified buyers through my real estate broker."