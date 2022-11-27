BKFC Tried Signing Tyson Fury, Will Revisit Offer In Future, CEO Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

BKFC attempted to sign the biggest star in boxing, literally and figuratively, recently making a run at Tyson Fury ... offering the 6'9" heavyweight champion a piece of the company to sign with the promotion.

TMZ Sports talked to David Feldman, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's president/CEO, about some of the big names he's trying to lure to his fighting organization ... including the undisputed best heavyweight boxer in the world.

"Look, we made a play for Tyson Fury," Feldman said, "But, he has three more boxing matches that he's definitely slated to do."

David says the deal could've included an ownership stake for the Gypsy King ... but it's a deal Feldman isn't abandoning.

"It was a different kind of deal. I mean it was a deal where [Fury would] be involved in the growth of this thing and maybe get a piece of the company. At this time he can't do it right now, but we're gonna revisit that."

There's another combat sports star Feldman has his eye on ... Nate Diaz.

Of course, Diaz won his final UFC fight, beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September ... and is now a free agent.

"Realistically, I want Nate Diaz. We weren't allowed to make a play for him yet because he was in that UFC [exclusivity] window," Feldman explained.

As for his dream matchup for Nate ... Feldman likes Diaz vs. UFC-fighter-turned-BKFC-brawler, Mike Perry.

FYI, in addition to Perry, they've also signed fighters like Paige VanZant, Chad Mendes and former boxing champ Austin Trout.

BKFC struck a deal with Triller earlier in the year, and Feldman said there's going to be an influx of cash in their business very soon ... money he wants to use to sign big-name talent.

"The funding is gonna be available. I want everybody, and I don't mean to sound that cocky, but I want everybody. I will be in the business for every single free agent that ever comes to market now."

Feldman believes his org. has made a lot of headway with fans around the world ... and could be one legit superstar away from really popping.