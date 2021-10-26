Ex-UFC Fighter 'Platinum' Mike Perry Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

"Platinum" Mike Perry is taking his talents to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship -- the MMA fighter has inked a new deal after 5 years with the UFC ... and he's promising to wipe the floor with his competition.

30-year-old Perry -- who has wins over guys like Paul Felder, Mickey Gall and Alex Oliveira -- did not have his contract with Dana White's org. renewed ... which made him free to follow Paige VanZant's lead to the BKFC.

Perry addressed the move on Tuesday, saying, "Let’s skip all the formalities! This sport is evolving and I am here to strike fear into the hearts of my competitors!"

"I plan to intimidate the world when I show what a truly skilled combat specialist is capable of with his bare hands."

The 14-8 fighter added ... "I will dismantle the opposition and reach the glory I have longed for my entire life. I will be crowned King of the streets and King of combat sports! They will make me a Platinum Crown and carry me on the bloody backs of my defeated rivals!"

"I am here to go straight to the top and make anyone think twice about entering my world! BKFC is my world!

Perry -- who last fought in April -- made headlines after a violent altercation in a Texas restaurant back in 2020 ... and sought treatment for alcohol abuse shortly after.

Before that, Perry was accused of getting physical with his ex-wife during a February incident ... but he adamantly denied ever touching her.