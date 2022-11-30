Canelo Alvarez Apologizes For Threatening Lionel Messi

Canelo Alvarez is apologizing to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after threatening to kick the soccer superstar's ass ... saying he's learned from the mistake.

"These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," the boxing champ said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn."

Lionel Messi kicking and then standing on a Mexico shirt in the dressing room. This is disgusting.



If this was Ronaldo we would never hear the end of it.pic.twitter.com/4g0moboHLu — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) November 27, 2022 @FutbolMuu

Canelo unleashed on Messi following Argentina's win over Mexico on Sunday ... accusing the striker of disrespecting his home country's jersey in the locker room.

"He better pray to God that I don't find him!!" Canelo said on Twitter at the time. "Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico!"

Despite fans' attempts to explain the apparent misunderstanding to Canelo -- including a message from Messi's own teammate, Sergio Aguero -- the boxer refused to change his stance until Wednesday.