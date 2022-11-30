Patrick Mahomes Says Brother Jackson Came Up With 'Bronze' Nickname For Baby Son

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is giving some insight into how his baby son got the unique "Bronze" nickname ... saying it's all thanks to his little brother, Jackson.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar spoke with reporters for the first time since the newest Mahomes was born earlier this week ... and he explained how if he ever had a son, he wanted him to be Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

But, instead of giving the kid a traditional nickname like "Trey," Patrick said he wanted to go for something different ... and it was his TikTok star brother who came through with the idea.

"My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'" Mahomes told the media on Wednesday. "So, we went with that."

"It works out well," he added. "He can have his own thing now where he's not Patrick, he's Bronze, even though he's Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward."