MLB Legend Gaylord Perry Dead At 84

Gaylord Perry -- the legendary MLB pitcher who won two Cy Young Awards in his career -- has died.

The Hall of Famer sadly passed away at his home in Gaffney, SC on Thursday morning of natural causes, the Cherokee County Coroner said. He was 84 years old.

Perry made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants back in 1962 -- and quickly became an ace, making an All-Star Game in 1966. He gained national fame for throwing spitballs ... and later used the baseball-doctoring technique to help him throw a no-hitter in 1968.

Perry went on to win the Cy Young Award in the American League with Cleveland in 1972, and then in the National League with the San Diego Padres in 1978.

He was the first pitcher ever to earn the honor in both leagues.

Perry finished his 22-year career with a 314-265 record, 3.11 ERA and 3,534 strikeouts. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Following his playing career, he became the baseball coach at Limestone College in Gaffney. He eventually retired from the role in '91.

Saddened to get the call that Gaylord Perry passed away this morning. A great friend and a great teammate. My thoughts go out to the Perry family. We’ll miss you Gaylord. pic.twitter.com/u7I0IUQALE — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) December 1, 2022 @fergieajenkins

Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins remembered him as "a great friend and a great teammate" following the news of his death on Thursday.

"My thoughts go out to the Perry family," Jenkins said. "We’ll miss you Gaylord."