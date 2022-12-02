Uvalde Shooting Survivors File $27 Billion Lawsuit Against Cops, School District

Survivors of the Ulvade school shooting claim the school district, law enforcement and first responders didn't act fast enough during the massacre, and now they're suing for $27 billion.

The class-action lawsuit was filed, Tuesday -- in federal court in Austin, TX -- by parents, teachers and students who say they were present the day of the shooting and are seeking damages for "the indelible and forever-lasting trauma" endured from the horrific shooting ... this according to multiple reports.

In the documents, the survivors say, "Law enforcement took seventy-seven minutes to accomplish what they were duty bound to expeditiously perform."

According to the lawsuit, the survivors claim that "[i]nstead of swiftly implementing an organized and concerted response to an active school shooter who had breached the otherwise 'secured' school buildings at Robb Elementary school, the conduct of the three hundred and seventy-six (376) law enforcement officials who were on hand for the exhaustively torturous seventy-seven minutes of law enforcement indecision, dysfunction, and harm, fell exceedingly short of their duty bound standards."

As we've reported, 19 children and 2 teachers were gunned down on May 24 at Robb Elementary, in Uvalde, Texas.

You'll recall, video showing police retreat from the gunman sparked outrage from families and school staffed. One teacher, who lost 11 students, blames first responders for not acting fast enough.

