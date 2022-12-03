Juice WRLD Day 2022 Lineup Inclues DDG, Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, G Herbo

Juice WRLD would've turned 24 Friday, and while his memory lives on through his family, friends and fans ... there's a massive tribute show on the horizon in Chicago, his hometown.

December 8 marks the third anniversary of the rapper's death, and will also be the day the United Center will fill up with supporters passionately celebrating what's being deemed as "Juice WRLD Day."

TMZ Hip Hop has learned the lineup is jampacked -- DDG, Trippie Redd, G Herbo, Cordae, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lucki, Sleazyworld Go, Tana and Bankrol Hayden are all in ... repping for the 999 movement this year.

Bankrol tells TMZ Hip Hop, “Juice WRLD has always been a big inspiration to my music and helped me through my toughest times. Opening up for Juice in 2018 to now performing at the celebration of his legacy means the world to me.”

Juice’s personal friend and collaborator DJ Scheme also tells TMZ Hip Hop the event is truly important because it flips a negative situation into a positive occasion, saying, “On the day he passed away, we get to celebrate it in a positive way so his supporters never forget his main ideal ‘999.’”

Juice died from an accidental drug overdose of oxycodone and codeine in 2019 at just the age of 21 ... but his popularity remains unchanged.

