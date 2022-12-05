England Star Raheem Sterling Leaves World Cup After Break-In At Family Home

England soccer star Raheem Sterling has left the World Cup in Qatar ... after learning that intruders had broken into his family home back in the UK.

The burglary, according to Surrey Police, happened in Oxshott on Saturday night -- just hours before England was slated to play Senegal on Sunday in the round of 16 at the famed soccer tournament.

Sterling did not play in the contest, which England won, as he returned home to be with his family.

Cops said in a statement on Monday that occupants at the home had called police after noticing jewelry and watches had been taken from the residence.

"No threat of violence was involved," police said, "as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

It's unclear if Sterling will return to the World Cup at any point later this month. England is scheduled to play France on Saturday, with a spot in the tourney's Final Four on the line.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family," England captain Harry Kane said over the weekend. "It's a private matter but it's never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that."

"We'll have to take it day by day. I'm sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That's the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible."