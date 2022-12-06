Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Artists Perform Live Breast Milking At Art Basel, Removed from Event

12/6/2022 10:55 AM PT
Art Basel in Miami was filled with tons of memorable and thought-provoking pieces of art -- but very few stacked up to a live breast-milking display that saw bidding reach $200k.

The wild display went down over the weekend during Miami Art Week ... when contemporary artist OONA performed "MILKING THE ARTIST" with Lori Baldwin in front of a huge crowd.

The display began with the 2 artists shouting about fetishizing the female breast before Lori began to squeeze milk out of her breast. We gotta say, it appears they use a prosthetic, but the artist tells us, "They are as real as you want them to be."

After auctioning off the milk to the crowd -- and hitting a $200K bid -- the 2 were forcefully removed from the Art Basel premises.

Art Basel featured a ton of interesting displays from artists ... including a MASSIVE bowl of eggs, a textile portrait of Salt-N-Pepa, and a fully-functioning ATM that publically ranked people based on how much dough was in their bank account.

However, it appears security at the art show was lactose intolerant.

