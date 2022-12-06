A$AP Rocky Says Hip Hop in Weird Place, 'We’re Losing So Many Legends"

A$AP Rocky's set to break his 5-year album hiatus soon ... but he's not exactly thrilled about the comeback.

The A$AP Mob rapper thinks today's hip hop space is marred, on account of the constant deaths and brewing competition from other genres. Rocky was speaking on his desire to have his art at the forefront, but acknowledged the string of rapper deaths is affecting him.

Migos' star Takeoff, PnB Rock, JayDaYoungan and Trouble all died violently this year ... seriously sucking the joy out of the culture.

Rocky told Complex, "It’s such a really weird time for hip hop ... we’re losing so many legends."

Rap has consistently dominated charts for the past few years, but 2022 saw Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift amongst the top streamers, with Drake being the only frequent representative for hip hop on the lists.

.@BTS_twt was the 5th most streamed artist globally in 2022, according to Spotify! They are also the only group in the Top 5. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/UePPaktoG8 — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) November 30, 2022 @charts_k

Rocky continued, "Pop is fighting for the number one spot, as far the most predominant genre. It’s a really weird time right now. I don’t really care for the politics of it. I just want to give motherfuckers some dope shit."