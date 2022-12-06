Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Offset Asks Fans To Only Post Positive Takeoff Memories

Offset Only Post Takeoff Positivity, Please!!!

12/6/2022 3:26 PM PT
Both Quavo and Offset are missing their late Migos brother Takeoff dearly ... and expressing it in completely different ways on social media.

Quavo has remained off the grid since Takeoff's funeral on November 11, while Offset has been sharing a mix of memories and sadness. Offset asked fans Tuesday to only remember Takeoff in a positive light going forward ... posting a pic of Jesus Christ to hammer home his point.

There's a possible chance that Offset was reacting to the latest social media rumors that Takeoff's parents, Titania Davenport-Treet and Kenneth M Ball, were currently battling over his estate ... as he's said to have died without a will at the age of 28.

OFFSET PAYS HOMAGE
As we reported, Houston cops arrested and charged Patrick Xavier Clark in Takeoff's shooting.

