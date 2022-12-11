Michael Buffer Heartbroken Over Mills Lane's Death, 'One Of The All-Time Greats'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Legendary boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer says he's heartbroken over the passing of Mills Lane ... telling TMZ Sports the fight ref was "one of the all-time greats."

Lane passed away on Tuesday morning ... after he had been in hospice. His son, Tommy Lane, told the Reno Gazette Journal that Mills had taken "a significant decline in his overall situation" recently and died while surrounded by his family.

Just days after his passing, Buffer remembered Mills as a solid dude who he'd miss.

"I worked with him many times," Buffer said at LAX. "For me, I always just loved the way he would say, 'Let's get it on!' through the instructions in the middle of the ring."

"He was a great guy."

Buffer also told us he enjoyed Mills on his court show, "Judge Mills Lane."

"One of the all-time greats, without a doubt," Buffer said. "Popular, and knew what he was doing."

Mills reffed for decades, and worked alongside Buffer at popular fights for years in the '90s.

He gained national fame for the way he reffed the infamous Mike Tyson vs. Evan Holyfield ear-biting fight in 1997. He later starred on MTV's popular "Celebrity Deathmatch" show.