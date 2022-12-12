Guy & Keith Sweat to Join New Edition On 2023 Tour

Teddy Riley and his Guy bandmates are getting back together for a classic R&B reunion that will take them on the road for what's shaping up to be one of 2023's biggest tours.

We're told it will be a full group reunion for Guy, with Teddy Riley, Aaron and Damion Hall all in, and they're relinking with New Edition is especially epic -- the 2 groups haven't toured together since 2006.

Guy was one of the hottest acts in the early '90s, selling millions of records, but more importantly, helping pioneer the "New Jack Swing" era that later set up hip hop culture to dominate down the line.

As if those 2 acts wouldn't be a big enough draw ... we're told R&B legend Keith Sweat will also be in the mix, cementing an era of R&B millions hold dear to their hearts. 💘

TMZ Hip Hop recently spoke to Bobby Brown at LAX ... where he initially popped the lid on the tour, and told us why he and the rest of NE's bond will forever be strong.

We're told New Edition will be performing a host of new songs they didn't do on their last tour -- which previously ranked as one of Pollstar Awards Top 10 U.S. tours.