Akademiks Vows to Back Off On Diddy & Yung Miami After DM

DJ Akademiks revealed on his Tuesday night Twitch broadcast that Diddy actually DM'ed over his Yung Miami "side chick" comments ... so now he's bowing out gracefully on the topic!!!

Ak took the blame for fanning the flames following Diddy's newest baby announcement ... and vowed not to meddle in Diddy's multi-women affairs.

Diddy's public tweets were also dissected with humor, but Ak took heed to the underlying "threat" and knew it was serious when Miami was tagged in the PSA.

As Ak was making amends on his end ... Miami and Gina Huynh, however, reignited their beef in the wake of baby No. 7.

Gina took a direct shot at Miami ... captioning a TikTok "City Girls down 1000" in reference to Miami's loyalty and fandom to Diddy.

Miami exploded on Twitter ... dousing Gina with put-downs about her race and claiming Diddy just uses her as an oral sex toy.