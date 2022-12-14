Floyd Mayweather Hands Out $1,000 To Five Kids For Early Christmas Present

Play video content TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather isn't waiting until Dec. 25 to put on his Santa hat -- the legendary boxer gave a group of 5 kids $1,000 each as a Christmas present after the Clippers game!!

TMZ Sports is told ... Mayweather met with the kids following the Clippers' 113-93 victory over the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on Monday ... and made their day unforgettable by surprising them with some holiday cash.

The video is really adorable -- the kids were ecstatic that Mayweather, who they refer to as "Uncle Floyd," chose to hook them up with the dough ... adding that "TBE" always looks out for them when they run into each other.

"You always help us out when we see you," one kid said ... as another added, "We love you, Floyd."

Of course, these are the same youngins who Floyd sent to the Clippers game against the Pelicans in October ... holding up on his promise that he'd give them the amazing experience on his dime -- after spotting them selling candy outside the Ritz-Carlton in LA.

Floyd also got some facetime with Celtics star Jaylen Brown while hanging in Crypto on Monday night - but the kids' reaction to his generosity was the best part of the night.