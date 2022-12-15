Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dave Chappelle Stage Attacker Sentenced To 270 Days In Jail

Dave Chappelle Attacker Cops Plea, Gets Hard Time ... 270-Day Jail Sentence

12/15/2022 10:48 AM PT
The man charged with attacking Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl just got sentenced to 9 months behind bars after taking a plea deal with prosecutors.

Dave's attacker, 24-year-old Isaiah Lee, was sentenced Thursday to 270 days in Los Angeles County jail after pleading no contest to a pair of misdemeanor counts -- entering a restricted area during a live event and battery -- according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

05/04/22
SNEAK ATTACK
As we reported ... Lee ran onstage in the middle of Dave's May 3 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, evading security and tackling Chappelle to the ground.

After taking Dave to the ground, Lee ran off the stage ... catching an epic beatdown before being arrested.

It was discovered Lee was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade during the incident ... and L.A. County D.A. George Gascon took a ton of heat for refusing the charge Lee with a felony. Instead, the L.A. City Attorney ultimately charged him with four misdemeanors.

We're told the weapon will now be destroyed.

Remember ... in a jailhouse interview with the NY Post in the weeks following the attack, Lee said he was bisexual and claimed he was "triggered" by Dave's LGBT jokes.

In addition to his jail sentence for the Chappelle attack, Lee is facing an attempted murder charge for a separate incident where he's accused of stabbing his roommate.

