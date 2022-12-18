Arrest Video Shows Velveteen Dream Berated Cop Over Miranda Rights, 'You F***ed Up!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ex-WWE superstar Velveteen Dream exploded on an officer over his Miranda rights during an arrest earlier this year ... hurling f-bombs at the cop and calling him a "rookie" repeatedly -- new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows.

The footage was captured on officer-worn body cameras on Aug. 20 ... after the Orlando Police Dept. said the wrestler -- real name Patrick Clark -- bit and punched a gym employee following an altercation at a fitness facility in Orlando, FL.

The video shows as soon as cops put Clark in cuffs -- he immediately became combative ... demanding they allow him to speak with his lawyer. When they wouldn't, he threatened to sue.

The 27-year-old -- who left the WWE in 2021 after starring in NXT -- yelled so much from the backseat of the patrol car, the cop turned up country music loudly ... but that didn't slow down Velveteen Dream.

"This is crazy!" Clark said. "This is crazy! I work for the WWE! This is crazy!"

Clark -- who admitted in the video to being "a little inebriated" -- then said he was not read his Miranda rights before he was arrested ... and proceeded to go ballistic on the cop about it for several minutes.

"Hang up your f***ing phone, sir!" Clark said. "I was not given my Miranda rights! You f***ed up! You f***ed up, sir! I was not given my Miranda rights, so go ahead and bring me to your motherf***ing station, you f***ed up!"

"Think about that, sir!"

Clark screamed about his Miranda rights the entire ride -- and when they finally got to the police station ... he continued his verbal tirade.

"How'd you f*** up the Miranda rights, sir?!" Clark said while cuffed. "What are you, a rookie?! What're you, a rookie?! Oh! We got a rookie on deck!"

Clark was eventually booked and released ... and later hit with two misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing on a property after warning.

Court documents show the case was disposed in September ... after the alleged victim said, according to the docs, he "did not wish to prosecute."