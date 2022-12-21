Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper

Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song.

The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.

Boosie also gives shoutouts to incarcerated Lousiana rap legends B.G. and C-Murder as well as Mo3 ... his former collaborator who was killed in November 2020, which resulted in Boosie catching a bullet at his public memorial.

On Wednesday, Boosie also teased the tribute track’s remix on social media … exciting fans with appearances from Kodak Black and Jeezy coming up next!!!

Gucci Mane also mourned Takeoff with a similar lyrical tribute and justice in the late rapper’s case has been moving along according.