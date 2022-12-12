Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Request Bail Reduction, Vows to Live with Parents
Takeoff Alleged Murderer Wants Cheaper Bail ... Vows to Live with Parents
12/12/2022 2:59 PM PT
Takeoff's alleged murderer, Patrick Xavier Clark, wants a taste of freedom at a discount ... asking a judge to reduce his bail so he can afford to get out from behind bars.
According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Clark filed a motion in Texas Monday to reduce his $2 million bail ... his attorney, Carl Moore, says it's too much for his client to afford.
The alleged gunman wants a reduction to $100K, which he thinks he can pull together with the help of a professional bondsman. If granted, Clark says he'll stay with his parents, where he says he's always lived.
His legal team also says he'll wear a GPS monitor and abide by any curfew that may be imposed by the judge. Clark is also willing to surrender his passport and says he'll willingly follow any "no-contact" order with respect to certain people.
Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November. Clark was arrested and charged with the murder of the Migos rapper.
TMZ broke the story -- Clark has already asked a judge for $5K to hire a private investigator ... claiming he's financially unable to cover the costs on his own. He said it was necessary to hire a P.I. for his defense in order to properly prepare his defense.