Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Request Bail Reduction, Vows to Live with Parents

Takeoff Alleged Murderer Wants Cheaper Bail ... Vows to Live with Parents

12/12/2022 2:59 PM PT
takeoff
Getty

Takeoff's alleged murderer, Patrick Xavier Clark, wants a taste of freedom at a discount ... asking a judge to reduce his bail so he can afford to get out from behind bars.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Clark filed a motion in Texas Monday to reduce his $2 million bail ... his attorney, Carl Moore, says it's too much for his client to afford.

The alleged gunman wants a reduction to $100K, which he thinks he can pull together with the help of a professional bondsman. If granted, Clark says he'll stay with his parents, where he says he's always lived.

His legal team also says he'll wear a GPS monitor and abide by any curfew that may be imposed by the judge. Clark is also willing to surrender his passport and says he'll willingly follow any "no-contact" order with respect to certain people.

11/1/22
TEMPERS FLARE
TMZ.com

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November. Clark was arrested and charged with the murder of the Migos rapper.

TMZ broke the story -- Clark has already asked a judge for $5K to hire a private investigator ... claiming he's financially unable to cover the costs on his own. He said it was necessary to hire a P.I. for his defense in order to properly prepare his defense.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later