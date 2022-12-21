Kid Cudi Swats Down Travis Scott Album Collaboration

Kid Cudi crushed plenty of his fan’s dreams on Wednesday ... revealing his once-proposed joint album with Travis Scott is no longer a thing.

Cudi shut down the album on Twitter, flatly telling the inquiring fan the moment had passed them by ... despite being a chart-topping moment!!!

Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed https://t.co/pxM8yTnbXz — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022 @KiDCuDi

Cudi and Travis officially formed their short-lived duo back in April 2020 and dropped their theme song “The Scotts” ... which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 that May.

The song became Cudi’s first No. 1 hit and was the sound of “Fortnite” for a time … but the two superstar artists haven’t hit the booth since.