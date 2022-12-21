Kid Cudi Swats Down Travis Scott Album Collaboration
12/21/2022 12:06 PM PT
Kid Cudi crushed plenty of his fan’s dreams on Wednesday ... revealing his once-proposed joint album with Travis Scott is no longer a thing.
Cudi shut down the album on Twitter, flatly telling the inquiring fan the moment had passed them by ... despite being a chart-topping moment!!!
Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed https://t.co/pxM8yTnbXz— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022 @KiDCuDi
Cudi and Travis officially formed their short-lived duo back in April 2020 and dropped their theme song “The Scotts” ... which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 that May.
The song became Cudi’s first No. 1 hit and was the sound of “Fortnite” for a time … but the two superstar artists haven’t hit the booth since.
Def!! https://t.co/MdgKuYmdO0— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022 @KiDCuDi
It doesn’t appear to be beef, however. Cudi replied to another fan that he’s down to do more songs …. just not a bunch in a row to release at one time, apparently.