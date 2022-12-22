Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

A$AP Ferg Shows Off Bike-Assembling Skills At Harlem Toy Drive

A$AP Ferg Doubling As Santa Claus And Bike-Making Helper In Harlem!!!

12/22/2022 12:15 PM PT
BIKE BUILDER
TMZ.com

Christmas in Harlem came early this year thanks to DJ Webstar’s holiday drive … and A$AP Ferg wasn’t afraid to use a lil’ elbow grease to put together the bikes for the toy giveaway!!!

Ferg flexed his skills as a Harlem youth … personally assembling the new bikes he donated to the Dunlevy Milbank Community Center.

The “Plain Jane” rapper even joked about how kids have more tools for their toys these days — but his efforts went to a great cause.

john ricard
John Ricard

Ferg’s fellow Harlemite rap star Dave East also supported the event sponsored by TIDAL and GAP … as did fashion legend Dapper Dan, who was honored with a Certificate of Recognition from both NYC & Mayor Eric Adams for 20 Years of Service uplifting members of his community.

jamel martin

We’re told the turnout was overwhelming — more than $30,000 worth of toys and coats being donated for underserved families!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later