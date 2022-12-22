A$AP Ferg Shows Off Bike-Assembling Skills At Harlem Toy Drive
12/22/2022 12:15 PM PT
Christmas in Harlem came early this year thanks to DJ Webstar’s holiday drive … and A$AP Ferg wasn’t afraid to use a lil’ elbow grease to put together the bikes for the toy giveaway!!!
Ferg flexed his skills as a Harlem youth … personally assembling the new bikes he donated to the Dunlevy Milbank Community Center.
The “Plain Jane” rapper even joked about how kids have more tools for their toys these days — but his efforts went to a great cause.
Ferg’s fellow Harlemite rap star Dave East also supported the event sponsored by TIDAL and GAP … as did fashion legend Dapper Dan, who was honored with a Certificate of Recognition from both NYC & Mayor Eric Adams for 20 Years of Service uplifting members of his community.
We’re told the turnout was overwhelming — more than $30,000 worth of toys and coats being donated for underserved families!!!