Lizzo Says New Mansion Is A Milestone After Sleeping In Her Car Before Fame

Lizzo has a rags-to-riches story right out of "Annie" ... from sleeping in her car to living in a mega-mansion in ritzy Bel-Air ... and she's more than proud to talk about it.

Lizzo got emotional when "CBS Sunday Morning" reporter Tracy Smith asked about her journey of couch surfing in search of a warm place to sleep. The singer said she's never really had a place of her own until recently, and it excites and fulfills her.

As for the $15 million home ... well, it's got a pedigree. None other than Harry Styles used to lay his head on a pillow in the same bedroom.

Lizzo's on a roll, she's already won 3 Grammys and her latest album, "Special," has been nominated for 4 more. She made history this year, playing a crystal flute once owned by James Madison. Unfamiliar ... plz Google.