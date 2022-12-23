Walmart Employee Held Hostage Offered Counseling By Company, No Plans To Quit

Play video content

Being held hostage at gunpoint during work is not enough for Jessica Redfern to leave her front end team lead position at Walmart ... she tells us she's willing to return to her post.

Jessica, the Walmart employee seen on video being held hostage by a woman wielding a gun inside a Mississippi store, tells TMZ ... she's rightfully taking a few days off work after the scary incident, but doesn't have any plans to quit and look for a new job.

As we reported ... the hostage situation played out on video Wednesday night at a crowded Walmart in Richland, MS ... with Jessica being held against her will at gunpoint before police responded and ultimately shot and killed the suspect.

Jessica tells us Walmart is offering counseling services to her and the coworkers who had a front-row seat to the traumatic experience ... but she hasn't decided if undergoing counseling is the right move for her.

In the meantime, Jessica is dealing with police ... giving cops a statement. But, she's not ready to publicly address the hostage situation.

Jessica, who's worked at Walmart for 10 years, tells us one of her managers called her Thursday to check up on her ... and she's simply not ready to give up on the only job she's ever known.