Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tristan Thompson Dances with Daughter True to Celebrate Holidays

Tristan Thompson I Wanna Dance with Somebody ... True!!!

12/28/2022 6:11 AM PT
DANCIN' WITH DADDY
Instagram / @realtristan13

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have their differences, but something clearly binds them ... their daughter, True.

Tristan posted this video of 4-year-old True, dancing up a storm in a kitchen. It's unclear if this was shot in Tristan or Khloe's house, but either way ... pretty cute.

Instagram / @realtristan13

They're dancing to "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." Watch ... True shows off her vocals!

It's unclear what the child custody arrangement is ... but clearly Tristan was able to spend some holiday time with his daughter.

Instagram / @realtristan13

Our sources say Tristan and Khloe are getting along ... despite the fact she learned he had gotten another woman pregnant while lobbying her to go for a second child via surrogate -- which they did.

Khloe and Tristan -- Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Khloe And Tristan -- Family Photos Launch Gallery

And, speaking of that other woman, as we reported, Maralee Nichols and Tristan settled their bitter custody case ... he's paying her $9,500 a month in child support.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later