Tua Tagovailoa Diagnosed With Another Concussion

Scary news for Tua Tagovailoa ... the Dolphins star has been diagnosed with yet another concussion.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel just confirmed his quarterback sustained the head injury in the 26-20 loss to the Packers on Sunday ... and is now out for the team's game this weekend against the Patriots.

McDaniel was somber in delivering the news to a gathering of reporters on Wednesday ... saying, "This is a private time for him to focus on his health."

Play video content Miami Dolphins

"And," he added, "that's all I really want to get into."

The 24-year-old appeared to be injured in the first half of the game against Green Bay in Miami ... after his head was seen slamming onto the ground following a hard hit. He stayed in the game, though he struggled mightily, throwing three interceptions in the second half.

Here's the play where Tua Tagovailoa's head hit the ground from Sunday night's game vs. the Packers:pic.twitter.com/c7G5zExov8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2022 @ClutchPointsApp

The latest concussion comes less than three months after he suffered head injuries in back-to-back games against the Bills and then the Bengals.

During the contest against Cincinnati, he had to be stretchered off the field and rushed to a hospital due to the violence of the hit.

Scary injury from last nights game as Tua Tagovailoa leaves the game on stretcher.



Tua showed clear concussion symptoms just 4 days ago in the Bills game.



He should have never been playing last night. pic.twitter.com/8VSpbJCX3d — American Football International (@AFIReview) September 30, 2022 @AFIReview

At the time, medical experts -- including famed neuropathologist Bennet Omalu -- urged him to consider retirement ... explaining another significant head injury could lead to catastrophic longterm effects.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022 TMZSports.com

Tagovailoa said following his return he wasn't too worried about it all ... explaining he felt good after speaking with his own doctors.