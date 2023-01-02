Falcons Delete Tweet Seemingly Shading Ohio State Kicker Over CFP Miss

The Atlanta Falcons social media team had a change of heart on Monday ... scrapping a post that appeared to make fun of Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles for missing a game-winning field goal over the weekend.

The now-deleted tweet was published right after ATL's Younghoe Koo nailed a 21-yarder to lead the Falcons to a 20-19 home win over the Arizona Cardinals ... which read, "This is how you make a game-winning field goal at @MBStadium."

Of course, Ruggles was in a similar, yet much more important, position on Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semis against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ... but his 50-yard attempt ended up wide left, ending Ohio State's national championship hopes.

The Falcons' tweet was widely panned on social media ... with many pointing out Ruggles is just a kid, and he's probably already beating himself up over the situation.

On top of that, the Falcons were awful in 2022-23 ... and comparing a game-winning kick to earn a 6th win late in the season to a missed opportunity at a championship is laughable.

The Falcons must've agreed with the backlash ... 'cause the tweet was deleted on Monday.

But, considering this is the Internet we're talking about, the damage was already done ... and plenty of followers screenshot the bad joke and shared it all over social media.