SZA Spotted On Hawaii Beach With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody

SZA is riding high with her new album "SOS" -- which has topped the Billboard 200 for 3 weeks in a row now -- so it's only right she's taking a lavish vacation with the guy who helped her make it.

The "Kill Bill" priestess was spotted out in Hawaii, grinning ear-to-ear with producer ThankGod4Cody, who's credited on 7 songs on the history-making R&B album.

SZA and Cody have been collaborators for years, but appear to be closer than ever ... judging from the video he posted of SZA taking a scantily clad dip in the Pacific Ocean, fueling the situation for fans even further.

SZA also took to Instagram to put her body-ody-ody-ody on display ... after shocking fans with her plastic surgery revelation the moment they pushed play on the album!!!

On the titular track, SZA crooned "So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it's not" and successfully put audiences into a frenzy with her honesty.

"SOS" was certified Gold just days after it was released and owned the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album!!!