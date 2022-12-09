SZA Talks Drake Relationship As Fans Rejoice In 'Toxic S.O.S.' Album

As 'S.O.S.' Album Gets Fans In Their Feels

SZA finally answered the prayers of her fans, releasing her new album "S.O.S." after a nearly 5-year drought ... and her supporters' emotions are in shambles!!!

Thousands of enthusiastic fans worshipped SZA as their "toxic queen" Friday on social media ... lapping up her lyrics as their new hostile gospel.

As the album title suggests, the TDE 1st Lady tackles a ton of alarming topics. She hits everything from admitting to getting a BBL on the opening title track, and desires to kill ex-lovers on songs "Kill Bill" and “Smokin on my Ex Pack” among those detailing other relationship drama ... which Drake helped shape back along the way.

Drake and SZA dated years ago ... a fact he made public to the world via 21 Savage's "Mr. Right Now" song back in 2020.

In a new interview with Big Tigger for Audacity, SZA revisited their relationship, comparing Drake to "Regina George" from the iconic film "Mean Girls" 'cause of his passive-aggressive ways.

SZA was reacting to the recent 'SNL' skit that lampooned Drake's past exes banding together to start a support group but says they still remain friends to this day!!!

"S.O.S." serves as the follow-up to SZA's debut album "CTRL" -- which dropped all the way back in June 2017.

The project features a hefty 23 tracks ... which makes sense. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the sultry singer ahead of the big drop and she told us she was sitting on 100 songs and obviously picked her favorite quarter of tracks.

