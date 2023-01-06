Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Dating Bucks Owner's Daughter, Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers appears to have a new woman in his life -- the Green Bay Packers superstar is reportedly dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The rumors of the 4-time MVP's new romance started to pick up this week ... after the two were spotted sitting courtside together at the Bucks vs. Lakers game on December 2.

Of course, 39-year-old Rodgers is a minority owner of Milwaukee's NBA team ... and he's hit up Bucks games with Edens, 26, in the past as well. Things appeared to be platonic at the time, as the quarterback was dating actress Shailene Woodley.

Things have seemingly left the friend zone now ... as reports say they are now an item. Edens was also present at one of Rodgers' Packers games this season ... decked out in Green Bay merch.

Mallory is the daughter of Wes Edens, the billionaire businessman who is also co-owner of the Premier League club, Aston Villa. She is a model and social media influencer.

Rodgers previously dated Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick ... and was most recently linked to influencer Blu of Earth.

Fun fact -- Edens joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show back in 2019 ... where she talked all things Bucks and modeling.

She also made headlines back in 2019 ... when she shaded Drake by wearing a Pusha T T-shirt during the Bucks vs. Raptors Eastern Conference Finals.