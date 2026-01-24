Terron Armstead Say Sean Payton Won't Accept Excuses, Broncos Will Be Ready Despite Nix Injury

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Denver Broncos may be home underdogs without their starting quarterback … but don’t expect them to make any excuses with coach Sean Payton calling the shots.

Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Terron Armstead -- who spent nine seasons with Payton in New Orleans -- tells TMZ Sports he believes the Broncos remain unfazed entering Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

“He embraces challenges and it goes down into the entire team,” Armstead said. “He doesn’t let nobody use built-in excuses. It’s like, ‘You’re dealing with a shoulder injury, so it’s OK if you lose this rep.’ No, that’s not OK,” Armstead told Babcock.

That’s why Terron believes the news of Bo Nix fracturing his ankle was released immediately after the game ... rather than waiting for the injury report.

Payton was ready to start the challenge, naming Jarrett Stidham starter … and now “it’s Stiddy season,” according to Armstead.

That never-back-down philosophy wasn’t always something he appreciated, though. He said he didn’t like Payton much early on because he was tough to play for.

Now?

“I can’t be more thankful for the guy,” Armstead said. “I love Sean Payton for life.”

Broncos fans might be saying the same thing if Denver defeats the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Armstead also shared a funny exchange between them from when he retired. Peyton called to congratulate and suggested he consider coaching because he would be “incredible” in the league.

“Sean, thank you, but get off my phone,” Armstead replied, explaining that he’s not willing to work until three or four in the morning like the rest of Peyton’s staff.

We also had Armstead join the TMZ Live stream … talking Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, Aaron Rodgers, Fernando Mendoza and more.