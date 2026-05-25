Charlie Batch Predicts Huge Year From Aaron Rodgers, 'He Has A PhD In This Offense'

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers Poised for Big Season, Says Charlie Batch TMZSports.com

Aaron Rodgers proved he's still got it in 2025, but one former Steeler is expecting the superstar quarterback to be even better in his final NFL season ... thanks to his new (and former) head coach.

Rodgers is running it back with Mike McCarthy in 2026 ... a guy he won a Super Bowl with 15 years ago when they were both on the Green Bay Packers.

We caught up with Charlie Batch shortly after it was confirmed Rodgers was re-joining the squad ... and he said the sky's the limit as he gets thrown back into an offense he knows all too well.

In fact, Batch isn't worried about AR8 needing to play catch-up with his teammates as he figured out his NFL future ... after all, he won two of his four MVPs with McCarthy at the helm.

So, what is the expectation for the Black and Gold this campaign?? Batch said it is the same as always -- be a real threat for a Lombardi Trophy ... and since they're the reigning AFC North champs, he sees them as the team to beat in the division.