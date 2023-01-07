Prince Harry 'Written Out' of Coronation, William 'Burning with Anger'

Prince Harry's been making a lot of claims about his brother lately -- and the repercussions for going against the family, as they say, is apparently not all that bad ... per a new report.

The Times published a story Saturday that claims to have some inside knowledge on how the Royals are digesting Harry's bombshells ... which have been leaking out via excerpts from his forthcoming book, "Spare," due to release next week.

According to the outlet, the only thing PH faces at this point for spilling his guts is being "written out of the script" for King Charles' coronation ceremony in May -- when he's officially crowned and all that jazz. That doesn't mean the Duke can't attend, though.

The Times' Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, tweeted this tidbit as a follow-up to her post ... "I can also reveal that Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role."

I can also reveal that Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role. — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) January 7, 2023 @RoyaNikkhah

So, it sounds like Harry can, in fact, roll through if he wants ... but will have to sit in the peanut gallery with all the others, while Prince William takes center stage next to Dad. All things considered, that's mild. Some speculated Harry would be uninvited altogether.

As for Willy ... The Times claims, through Royal sources, that he's "burning with anger" over Harry's assertions -- namely, that he allegedly attacked his brother, insulted his wife, Meghan Markle, and encouraged him to wear that Nazi costume all those years ago.

And yet, he's staying silent through it all ... which he apparently plans to continue doing for the foreseeable future. Time will tell if even more nuggets emerge when the book comes out.