Clipper Darrell Still Backing Clippers Despite KO Punch At Game, But Still Ailing

No, Clipper Darrell ain't on his way to becoming Celtic Darrell after being punched at a game earlier this month ... the L.A. superfan tells TMZ Sports he's still in love with the Clippers -- even if he's still ailing from the knockout blow.

We broke the story ... the iconic NBA fan -- real name Darrell Bailey -- was left unconscious after a Crypto.com Arena security guard socked him in the face following a dispute at the Clippers' game against Boston back on Dec. 12.

Play video content 12/12/22 TMZSports.com

Darrell told us at the time he was left in a load of pain -- and he actually had to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Many wondered if the situation would sour his feelings on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the rest of the guys on the hardwood -- but the 55-year-old told us this week he ain't going anywhere ... even if the experience he had with the arena staffer was traumatic.

"I look forward to returning to Crypto.com Arena to root for my 2023 NBA Championship Clippers!" he said. "Let's Go Clippers Let's Go!!!"

Play video content JULY 2019 TMZSports.com

Darrell did add he's still hurting from the punch -- saying he's continuing to receive medical care for his ailments. But, he did appear to be in better spirits.

"What happened that night came as a complete shock, and it left me heartbroken," he said. "I'm still dealing with the emotional and physical aftermath of being assaulted and knocked unconscious by the AEG security guard. I'd like to thank the fans, athletes, the Clippers organization, and AEG for their love and support and for reaching out to me to check on my health and well-being."

"I'd ask that my privacy be respected while I continue treatment for my injuries."