WWE's Ricochet Proposes To Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin, 'She Said YES!'

Love is in the air at the WWE to start the new year ... because Superstar Ricochet just proposed to ring announcer Samantha Irvin -- and she said, "YES!"

The 34-year-old wrestler shared the good news on his Instagram page on Tuesday ... writing, "When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart."

"Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much."

Ricochet -- real name Trevor Dean Mann -- kept true to tradition when asking Irvin to be his future bride ... getting down on one knee to pop the question.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champ also posted a pic of his and Samantha's hands touching ... showing off the bling he got his future wife, a former "America's Got Talent" contestant.

The two began dating while working for the WWE -- they're on the same brand, Smackdown -- officially becoming an item in 2021.

And, the couple's love for each other has made its way into a storyline ... as a couple weeks ago, they kissed on an episode of Smackdown underneath WWE superstar Braun Strowman's mistletoe.