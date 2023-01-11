A$AP Rocky Puts Rihanna's Manager On Blast For Sleeping Outside Giorgio Baldi

Play video content BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky caught Rihanna’s manager trying to sneak in a couple of winks as they chowed down on a post-Golden Globes dinner … so he whipped out his phone to clown the dude!

Rocky and Rihanna were out in Santa Monica at their favorite eatery, when Rocky got the heads up Roc Nation exec Jay Brown was snoozing in the car ... a magic moment for professional and amateur photogs like Rocky.

Jay was out cold and at a point, Rocky decided enough was enough, so he waived off the cameras and knocked on the hood ... which served as a wake-up call.

Rihanna was nominated at the Globes for “Best Original Song in a Motion Picture” for the track “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

The song lost out to “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film “RRR” ... but RiRi still turned heads inside the Bev Hilton … decked out in a gown by Daniel Roseberry.