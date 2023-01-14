Tory Lanez Hires Powerhouse Defense Lawyer Jose Baez for Appeal Fight

Tory Lanez has a new top-notch legal team in his midst that he hopes can get him out of jail ASAP -- which now includes the man who famously got Casey Anthony off the hook.

Sources connected to TL's defense team tell TMZ ... the rapper has recently hired Jose Baez as his latest attorney, whom we're told is going to work side by side with David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma ... two other powerhouse lawyers Tory brought on this past week.

It's shaping up to be quite the squad around him. Of course, Baez has repped countless notable clients -- there's Anthony, but also ... Aaron Hernandez. JB was in the middle of filing an appeal for his conviction in the murder of Odin Lloyd before AH took his own life.

Prior to his death, Baez successfully got Aaron acquitted in a separate double murder case he'd been charged for -- and he's worked on behalf of several other celebs over the years.

Kenner, for his part, repped Suge Knight in the '90s regarding a robbery charge -- for which he got Suge probation. It appears Kenner was also working for Suge for his more recent manslaughter case ... appearing in court with Suge while he was fighting those charges.

On top of that, Kenner also successfully represented Snoop Dogg around the same time -- helping him beat a murder case. So, yeah ... the guy's got a pretty good track record.

As for the latest on Tory's case ... Kenner asked a judge this week to have sentencing delayed for a bit while he catches up on court transcripts from the trial, so that he can prepare a solid appeal. The judge granted that request ... sentencing is now on for Feb. 28.