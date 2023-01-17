Cardi B Appears In Court, Gets Extension to Complete Community Service

Play video content FreedomNews.tv

Cardi B was back in front of the judge in her strip club beatdown case after failing to start the community service portion of her plea deal ... and now she's got a new deadline.

The "WAP" rapper showed up Tuesday to a courthouse in Queens, where the judge gave Cardi until March 1 to complete her sentence, which includes 15 days of community service.

A rep for the Queens District Attorney tells TMZ ... Cardi was supposed to complete her community service by Tuesday, but so far, Cardi has done ZERO hours.

Cardi made a fashion statement at court ... rocking a huge fur coat over a skintight dress, strutting around in Louboutin heels and hiding her eyes behind Christian Dior sunglasses.

As we reported ... Cardi copped a plea deal back in September, pleading guilty to 3rd-degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, and received 15 days of community service as part of the deal.

Drew Findling, who reps Cardi, tells TMZ ... "Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York."

We're told Cardi will be doing community service this week.

Remember ... Cardi was accused of ordering an attack on 2 strip club bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, way back in August 2018 ... and she was arrested and booked a few months later for her alleged role in the strip club fight.