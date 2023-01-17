Marvin Gaye III's Wife Files Restraining Order Against Him After Domestic Violence Bust

More marital issues for Marvin Gaye III, son of Motown icon Marvin Gaye ... his wife is seeking court-ordered protection after he got arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at her.

Marvin's wife, Wendy Gaye, beelined it to court Tuesday and filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her husband ... according to online records.

Wendy's filing comes on the heels of her husband's arrest.

TMZ broke the story ... Marvin III allegedly physically assaulted his wife and cousin during an argument inside his Calabasas home Thursday, and allegedly pointed a gun at both women.

Police surrounded Gaye's home and called for him to come out, but he had already left in his Corvette.