Motown Legend Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Assault

The son of Motown legend Marvin Gaye is under investigation for assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at his cousin in his L.A. home and then took off in his Corvette before police arrived, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... sheriff deputies received a call around 8:05 PM Thursday for a "family dispute" and responded to the Calabasas home of Marvin Gaye III.

We're told Gaye got into an argument with his wife and cousin -- something about a previous assault, but details were sketchy.

The dispute escalated and Marvin allegedly pulled a gun on his cousin. Marvin then jumped behind the wheel of his sports car and sped off, our sources say.

When deputies first arrived on scene, they thought Marvin was still inside the house so they asked him to come outside, but neighbors told them Gaye had already left in his Corvette.

Deputies met with Marvin's relatives and took an "assault" report ... Marvin is identified as a suspect in the report. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

No arrests yet ... but the investigation is ongoing.

Gaye is perhaps best known for winning a $7.4 million lawsuit against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for copyright infringement over their 2013 song, "Blurred Lines." In the suit, Gaye and his family accused the artists of using their legendary father's 1977 hit song, "Got to Give It Up," without permission.