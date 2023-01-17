'OITNB' Star Dascha Polanco Supports Kim Kardashian Meeting Prison Inmates

Play video content TMZ.com

"Orange Is the New Black" star Dascha Polanco is in full support of Kim Kardashian's latest prison visit ... saying it proves Kim's more than just talk when it comes to prison reform.

We got the actress Monday at LAX, and asked her thoughts on Kim's latest visit to Cali's Pelican Bay State prison, where she met inmates held in solitary confinement -- a visit that drew mixed reactions ... from the public, at least.

Dascha says she's all the way here for Kim Kardashian making these kinds of visits.

From her own experience, she admits she's felt intimidated working with inmates at times ... but she salutes anyone who's willing to go above and beyond to make a difference.

As for whether Kim can have a real impact, Dascha says "absolutely" ... adding it all comes down to having a conversation and having influence, which we all know Kim has in abundance.

As we told you, the SKIMS founder recently spent a day at Pelican Bay ... chatting face-to-face with inmates about the toll solitary confinement can take on their mental stability.

Over the years ... Kim's dedicated a lot of time to prison reform. You'll recall, she met with former President Trump in 2018 to help pardon Alice Marie Johnson, and she played a huge role in freeing a number of inmates like Matthew Charles and Jeffrey Stringer.

Like many things, Kim got some backlash for her efforts -- but as far as Dascha is concerned, haters are always going to talk.