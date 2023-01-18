Frederic Prinz von Anhalt Says He Lost Finger in Car Accident

Play video content TMZ.com

Frederic Prinz von Anhalt says he got into a nasty car crash at the top of the new year ... one that resulted in a total LOSS of his finger!!!

We got Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower Monday in Bev Hills, and he filled us in on the ordeal -- saying he got himself a brand-spanking new Rolls-Royce for the holidays, and was taking it for a spin when he got hit on the driver's side.

On top of the decimated digit on his right hand, he tells us his shoulder on his left side is hurting too. He even jokingly calls out Zsa Zsa for putting this on him from beyond the grave.

You'll recall, Prinz was on the short-lived reality show "Adults Adopting Adults" last year, taking in Kevin Feucht -- only to reverse the adoption process once the show got canned.

We got Prinz soon after news broke, and he told us he's still on the market for an heir -- but more likely an heiress, saying it's all about trust. Kevin told us he was "shocked, disappointed, and sad" about the reversal.