Packers Donate $100K For Defibrillators After Damar Hamlin Emergency

The Packers will donate $100,000 worth of Automated External Defibrillators to schools and recreational sports leagues in the Green Bay area ... in light of Damar Hamlin's medical emergency, the team announced Wednesday.

The team collaborated with Bellin Health, the team's official healthcare provider, to donate money for 80 AED devices ... which typically cost around $1,000, and can save lives. Unfortunately, many places aren't equipped. Green Bay is looking to change that.

The Packers and Bellin Health released a joint statement ... saying the donation would provide the AEDs where youth and recreational sports are played across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

"After seeing Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest and witnessing the incredible response from the emergency personnel and medical professionals who treated him, we recognized our responsibility to take action in our own community," said Packers Exec Mark Murphy.

He continued ... "Damar's injury also reminds us that cardiac emergencies are experienced each day throughout the country and our region."

"We're proud to work with Bellin Health to equip more athletic facilities and organizations with AEDs, as well as the tools and skills they need to save a life."

After the facilities receive the AEDs, which administer a shock to the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm, Bellin Health said they would ensure reps from the various organizations are adequately trained in CPR and AED use.

"We are extremely grateful to the Green Bay Packers for this incredible donation of life-saving equipment to the communities we serve," said Bellin Health President Chris Woleske.

"Access to this equipment combined with education surrounding how to provide aid in a cardiac emergency is proven to save lives."